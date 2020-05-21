QC completes distribution of P3.02 billion under DSWD’s SAP

Families left out due to limited funds to receive cash aid from local gov’t

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has completed the distribution of the national government’s Social Amelioration Program to qualified families, city administrator Michael Alimurung said.

According to Alimurung, a total of P3.02 billion were distributed to 377,584 families.

He said some P23.5 million have been returned by residents who already received financial assistance from the Social Security System, Department of Labor and Employment, or from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, and the amount “is being redistributed to eligible families in the waitlist.”

Those who were left out from the DSWD SAP will receive P4,000 in cash assistance through the Quezon City SAP.

Those belonging to vulnerable sectors, on the other hand, will get P2,000 under the city government’s Kalingang QC program.

Aside from the QC SAP for qualified families, under the Kalingang QC program, P2,000 are given to ambulant and unregistered vendors, solo parents, persons with disability (PWDs), lactating mothers, Scholarship and Youth Development Program (SYDP) scholars, senior citizens, drivers of public utility jeeps, tricycles, pedicabs, taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS), and UV Express, market vendors affected by the enhanced community quarantine, the local government said.

“Sa ngayon, tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang ating pamamahagi ng tulong sa mga kuwalipikadong pamilya sa ating Kalingang QC Program,” Alimurung said.