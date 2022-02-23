Putin says Russia’s interests ‘non-negotiable’

Posted by Candy Megia on

More in Europe:

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow on February 21, 2022. – President Vladimir Putin said on February 21, 2022, he would make a decision “today” on recognising the independence of east Ukraine’s rebel republics, after Russia’s top officials made impassioned speeches in favour of the move. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / Sputnik / AFP)

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country’s interests were non-negotiable.

“Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems,” Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia.

But he added: “The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us.”

Putin spoke after parliament’s upper house, the Federation Council, on Tuesday gave him unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

In the video address, Putin congratulated the country’s men and said he was certain of the “professionalism” of the Russian military and that they will stand up for the country’s national interests.

The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, MPs applause after they voted to ratify President Vladimir Putin’s agreements with east Ukraine’s separatist republics during a plenary session in Moscow on February 22, 2022. – Under the agreements, Russia will be able to send troops, set up military bases and jointly defend the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LNR). Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist republics on Monday, despite repeated Western warnings that this would result in sanctions. (Photo by Handout / Russia’s State Duma / AFP) 

He praised the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

“We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence,” the Kremlin strongman added. “Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces.”

Western officials have been warning for weeks the Russian leader has been preparing an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced tough new sanctions against Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.

© Agence France-Presse