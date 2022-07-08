Putin says Japan ex-PM Abe’s death ‘irreplaceable loss’ as Russia calls attack an “act of terrorism”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the death of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe an “irreplaceable loss.”

In a telegram to Abe’s family, Putin called Abe an “outstanding statesman” who had done a lot to develop “good neighbourly ties between our countries.”

“I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss,” Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

Before this, Russia called the attack on Japan’s former prime minister “monstrous” and an “act of terrorism” after he was shot at a campaign event.

“We are convinced that those who planned and committed this monstrous crime will bear responsibility for this act of terrorism, which cannot be justified,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it was “stunned” by the attack.

“We hope that the doctors will do everything possible to save his life,” the foreign ministry.

It said Abe is an “outstanding political figure who has made an invaluable contribution to developing Russian-Japanese relations in all areas of building mutual trust and good neighbourliness.”

Agence France-Presse