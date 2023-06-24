Putin says has Turkey’s ‘full support’ after call on Wagner mutiny

MOSCOW, June 24, 2023 (AFP) – Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phonecall to discuss the Wagner mercenary group’s armed insurrection in Russia, the Kremlin said Saturday.

“The president of Russia gave information about the situation in the country in connection with an attempted armed rebellion. The president of the republic of Turkey expressed full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Developing story…