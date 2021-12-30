Putin ‘pleased’ with Biden talks, warns against sanctions: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with his phone call with Joe Biden but warned the US leader against introducing major sanctions amid tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said the Kremlin was “pleased” overall with the talks, but said Putin warned Biden Moscow needed a concrete “result” from upcoming security talks and warned against introducing major sanctions. “This will be a colossal mistake. We hope this will not happen,” Ushakov told reporters in a conference call.

© Agence France-Presse