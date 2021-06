MIAMI, United States (AFP) — A fire at an electrical substation in Puerto Rico left thousands of customers in the dark Thursday, shortly after the power company reported a cyberattack that it did not immediately link to the blaze.

“There was a fire in a transformer at the Monacillo substation” in San Juan, Luma Energy said, two hours after it said it was the target of a DDOS, or denial of service, attack with two million visits per second.

