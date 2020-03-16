Public utilities extend payment deadlines due to COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Public utilities are extending bill payment extensions in view of the Luzon-wide community quarantine imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a customer advisory released Monday, March 16, MERALCO announced that it will provide a 30-day payment extension for all electric bills due from March 1 to April 14, 2020.

“Stay safe and healthy; stay home,” the MERALCO advisory stated, adding that customers may use its online and mobile apps as well as its partner online portals to pay their bills.

Meralco maintenance activities will also be postponed, except when necessary.

On the other hand, Maynilad is suspending disconnection of overdue accounts until April 14, 2020.

Customers who wish to make payments are encouraged to do so via online banking or mobile bank transfers.

Maynilad said it is doing this to ensure continued water supply for customers during this crisis.

“Ito ay para masiguro na ang lahat ng customers ay may magamit na tubig lalo na para sa mga aktibidad na kritikal sa pagpapanatili ng kalusugan at sanitasyon. (This is to ensure that all customers will have available water supply, especially for critical health and sanitation activities),” the Maynilad advisory said.

Earlier, cable companies Sky Cable and Cignal have announced a 30-day payment extension to their subscribers.