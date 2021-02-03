Public can now avail of drive-thru saliva tests for COVID-19, says PRC

Saliva tests at 98 percent efficacy, officials assure

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Red Cross started its drive-thru saliva tests for COVID-19 which it would be conducting in selected malls in Metro Manila.

This was made possible with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with SM Supermalls.

More convenient COVID-19 tests would now be made more available to the public at less cost because of this. Test results would also be received much faster than ordinary swab tests.

The PRC drive-thru saliva tests are being done at the SM Mega Mall in Mandaluyong City and at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

-Safer and more convenient-

SM Supermalls President Steve Tan attests to the safety, convenience and efficacy of the drive-thru saliva tests.

“This is very safe as this is a drive thru testing where one does not have to go to a facility,” he said explaining that the person being tested would just be in the safe confines of his or her vehicle.

“The accuracy of the saliva testing is very high at 98.11 percent, and further, it is more affordable for eeveryone,” he added.

PRC chair Senator Richard Gordon said that a person can even get his or her test results in a matter of one or two hours, of five hours at the most if there are many tests to process.

Gordon said test results can be sent “by computer, by internet, by text.” A certificate would also be given on the test results.

He is also urging the public to avail of these saliva tests. The more tests are run, the lesser would be its cost. From P2,000, it can even be lowered to just P1,000.

Those interested can book at https://book.redcross1158.com/.

At the collecting site, one only needs to present his appointment schedule and valid ID.

Dr. Paulyn Jean Ubial, head of the PRC Molecular Laboratory, said 90 test samples are needed in one run. This means saliva samples from 90 people who would undergo the tests are needed before they can run the tests.

“Hindi po namin mai-run kung 20 or 40, kailangan 90,” Ubial said.

At least 30 minutes before the saliva test, one should not gargle, eat, drink or smoke.

Only two milliliters of saliva are needed for the test. The patient can easily give his or her saliva samples in a secured tube; the saliva sample is placed in a vial which is then stamped with a barcode for identification.

While the Department of Health (DOH) has already approved the saliva tests, these are not yet accredited by Philhealth, rues Gordon.

Philhealth will just pay for swab tests, but not saliva tests, as of now.

The PRC plans to put up more saliva testing centers nationwide.

(With a video report from Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)