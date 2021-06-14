PSA says over 400k nat’l IDs already completed, with 200k already distributed

PhlSys ID has to delivered by PhilPost directly to the recipient in his address; no pick-up points allowed

(Eagle News) – Over 400,000 Philippine System IDs have already been completed — half of which have been already distributed, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said that 200,000 PhlSys IDs have already been distributed by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) while another 200,000 are due for distribution door-to-door by PhilPost.

“We have actually distributed at least 200,000 of the ID cards, and at the same time, meron pang additional na 200,000 for distribution pa ng PhilPost,” she said in the interview with the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan on Monday, June 14.

“Ipapa-alala ko lang na ang ang mga Phil ID card ay dapat mai-deliver sa bahay o sa address noong recipient. Hindi yun pini-pick-up,” she said.

-PSA reminds PhilPost to deliver PhlSys ID to recipient’s residence-

Bautista reminded PhilPost of the terms of the PSA’s contract with them which was for the delivery door-to-door of the national ID to the intended recipient.

“Kasi may mga nababalitaan kami na tumatawag ang mga local PhilPost offices na pick-up-in. Hindi po ganoon ang usapan namin with PhilPost. Ang kontrata po namin sa PhilPost ay house-to-house, or door-to-door delivery,” she said in the Balitalakayan interview aired live on NET25 and Radyo Agila DZEC.

The registrant should also present the transaction slip that is given to them upon completing the step 2 or the capturing of the biometrics, before they could claim their ID card. Bautista reminded those who registered for the national ID to secure this transaction slip, and not to throw this away.

“Napaka-delikado po yun, kasi nandoon na yung PhilSys serial number mo doon sa sulat, at huwag po nilang itatapon. Itago po nila ung sulat kung saan nakalagay, kalakip yung ID card, na darating sa kanila,” Bautista said.

Those who completed the step 1 or online registration where applicants have to complete the needed information on their demographics, still have to book for the Step 2 or the capturing of biometrics in registration centers.

-12M registrants with biometrics, while 35M still on Step 1 completing demograhic info –

Bautista said that 12 million have also registered or completed the required step 2 – where their biometrics have been captured – nationwide, while over 35 million Filipinos have finished the step 1 of the process which is applying and completing the needed demographics online.

Because of the huge number of applications and registration for the PhlSys ID that the PSA is receiving, the agency added 226 registration centers in the country on Saturday, June 12, where those who have completed the initial step of registering online, can go to have their biometrics captured.

Bautista said that they prioritized the registration of those coming low income households from January to March, since the national IDs could be used to open bank accounts where the distribution of assistance to poor Filipinos would be coursed.

-Metro Manila registration centers to open by end of June-

In Metro Manila, the PSA has yet to open registration centers.

“Actually, para sa online registration, hindi pa open as of today yung ating mga registration center for Metro Manila residents,”

“But we are expecting that by the end of June, Metro Manila registration centers will be open. Ini-expect kasi namin, marami yan e,” Bautista said.

The registration currently in malls only cater to those who have completed the first step of applying online where the applicants have to fill up the needed demographic data, before they are given a number that they will present for the capturing of their biometrics.

-Technical glitch fixed-

Bautista said that the PSA already fixed glitches in the system, since initially it could just accommodate 16,000 applications at one time, which was expandable to 35,000. But this number was exceeded on the opening day.

“Hindi namin ini-expect yung dami ng mga pumapasok na gustong mag-register,” she told Balitalakayan.

She said that when they opened on April 30, there were 46,000 that were trying to enter to apply or register for a national ID at the same time.

So far, more 12 million registrants have completed Step 2 of the process where biometrics is captured in registration centers.

“Limited pa yung number of registration centers na puedeng tumanggap,” the PSA official said.

-PSA aims to register 50M to 70M Filipino adults for this year-

Bautista said that the PSA would not be able to complete the registration for a PhlSys ID of all Filipinos this year. Their target for this year is to “register the majority of Filipino adults or 50 million to 70 million” of the population.

But the registration would continue until next year, she said.

(Eagle News Service)