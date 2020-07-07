Prosecutor gunned down in Manila

(Eagle News)–A prosecutor was gunned down in Manila on Tuesday, July 7, an attack condemned by the Department of Justice.

Authorities identified the victim as Jovencio Senados, 62.

The police said he was attacked while on board his vehicle on Quirino Highway corner Anakbayan in Barangay 686.

The suspects’ vehicle, a black SUV, was last seen on its way to Roxas Boulevard, on Quirino Ave.

The motive of the killing has yet to be determined.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the incident, noting “we are shocked by the audacity of this attack.”

“It highlights once again the grave peril that our prosecutors face each day in the discharge of their duties,” Guevarra said.