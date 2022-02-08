Proclamation rallies of various presidential, VP bets kick off election campaign period

(Eagle News) — Various proclamation rallies of the presidential and vice-presidential bets, as well as their senatorial slate, are set on Tuesday, February 8, with the start of the 90-day campaign period for the May 2022 national candidates.

Currently, there are 10 presidential candidates, nine vice-presidential bets, and 64 senatorial candidates.

Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos J., and his running mate Davao City mayor Sara Duterte will hold their proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan scheduled at 4 p.m., where they are expected to announce their senatorial slate.

Independent presidential bet, Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan will tour for the whole day her home province Camarines Sur, with a proclamation rally to be held at Plaza Quezon in Naga City at 6 p.m.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and his vice presidential candidate Dr. Willie Ong will hold their proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Ermita, Manila at 4:30 p.m.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his vice-presidential candidate Vicente “Tito” Sotto III will be in Cavite. Their proclamation rally is set at 5 p.m. at the Imus Grandstand.

Senator Manny Pacquiao and running mate BUHAY Party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza will be holding their proclamation rally either in General Santos City or in Sarangani.

Labor leader and activist Leody De Guzman and his running mate, former lawmaker Walden Bello, will kick off their campaign at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City at 6 p.m.

The four other presidential candidates are former spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte Ernesto Abella; former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, during the term of ex-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo; lawyer and doctor Jun Montemayor; and businessman Faisal Mangondato.

(Eagle News Service)