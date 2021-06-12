Prince Charles commends thousands of PHL health workers in UK for heroic service amid COVID crisis

Prince of Wales extends warmest wishes to all Filipinos in video massage marking the 75th year of PHL-UK diplomatic relations

(Eagle News) – Britain’s Prince Charles extended his “warmest wishes” to the Philippines and thanked the country for its help through the “thousands of nurses and other health care workers” whose selfless service had aided UK’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message marking the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the UK and the Philippines, Prince Charles noted the “bonds of friendship” between the two nations were “stronger than ever.”

He said that the United Kingdom is also very fortunate to have thousands of health care workers from the Philippines who are rendering heroic service in the UK health sector.

“We are more fortunate than we perhaps realize, to have many thousands of nurses and other health care workers from the Philippines, working in the United Kingdom, particularly in the National Health Service,” he said.

“To these wonderful selfless people, I wanted to offer my most heartfelt gratitude to the outstanding care and comfort you give to your patients. You have made a truly remarkable contribution to the health and well-being of so many people across the country at such a difficult time,” Prince Charles said.

The Prince of Wales said that he is delighted to send his “warmest wishes to everyone in the Philippines.”

-Strengthened bilateral ties-

He also noted that it was “at a time when we have faced the unprecedented challenges of the Coronavirus those links are provided the foundation for us to work together towards a better future.”

“My fondest thoughts are with the Philippines, and all those who wish to join me in celebrating our profoundly important relationship,” he said.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is the heir apparent to the British throne.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UK began on July 4, 1946

A special message for the Philippines from HRH The Prince of Wales, as featured in our celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th Birthday. Watch here: https://t.co/ZQ5oCwjFY2

Catch the replay on @ANCALERTS on 13 June, 7PM PHT.#UKPHCloserAt75 #QueensBirthdayPH2021 pic.twitter.com/rQA9lFWL25 — Daniel Pruce 🇬🇧 (@DanielPruce) June 11, 2021

(Eagle News Service)