President Marcos says Philippines ‘undeterred’ after confrontations with Chinese vessels



MANILA, Dec 10, 2023 (AFP) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Sunday the country was “undeterred” after confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels.

“We remain undeterred,” Marcos said in a statement on Facebook and X platforms. “The aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia against our vessels and personnel over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea.”