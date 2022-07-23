President Marcos reappoints Prospero De Vera as CHED chair

Other appointments made
(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has reappointed Prospero de Vera as Commission on Higher Education chief.
Also appointed officially as Department of Energy secretary was Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla.
The following appointments were also made:
- Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez as Acting President, Chief Executive Officer and Member, Board of Directors of the PNOC Exploration Corporation;
- Pedro Ramirez Laylo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Israel;
- Philippe Jones Lhuiller as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain, Including the Canary Islands;
- Emmanuel Buenaflor Salamat as Executive Director, National Secretariat of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict;
- Epimaco Verano Densing III as Undersecretary, Department of Education;
- Monica Prieto Teodoro as Special Envoy of the President to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF);
- Alex Quiroz as Chairman Governance Commission for Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations.
- Ferdinand Galvez Sevilla as President, Philippine Public Safety College, Department of the Interior and Local Government;
- Benny Diaz Antiporda as Acting Administrator and Member, Board of Directors of the National Irrigation Administration;
Rosalia Villegas de Leon was also reappointed as National Treasurer of the Philippines.