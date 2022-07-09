President Marcos Jr expresses “shock, deep sadness” over death of Japan’s ex-PM Abe

Expresses his “most profound sympathies” to the entire Japanese nation on behalf of the Philippines

(Eagle News) – Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., expressed “shock and deep sadness” over the death of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, calling him a visionary leader and a devoted friend of the Philippines, as he offered his sympathies to the Japanese people on behalf of the entire Philippines.

“On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people, among whom he counts many friends and admirers, I offer my most profound sympathies to his family and the entire Japanese nation,” he said in a statement.

“Mr. Abe was a visionary leader who saw Japan through its most difficult times. He was a devoted friend and a supporter of the Philippines, and it was during his leadership that the Philippine-Japan relations truly flourished,” President Marcos said.

The newly elected Philippine leader noted how that it was during Abe’s leadership that the Japanese government extended “decisive and effective assistance” to the country.”

“The warmth he demonstrated in the numerous visits he made to our country will never be forgotten, and will be written as one of the most exceptional periods in our bilateral history.” he said.

“I earnestly hope and pray for strength for the Japanese nation during this time of mourning,” Marcos added.

Shinzo Abe smashed records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, championing ambitious economic reform and forging key diplomatic relationships while weathering scandals.

Nearly two years after poor health forced him to leave office, the 67-year-old was shot during a campaign event in the western region of Nara on Friday.

He was transported to a local hospital and died there almost five hours later, hospital officials said.

Abe was a sprightly 52 when he first became prime minister in 2006, the youngest person to occupy the job in the postwar era.

At the time that Abe became Prime Minister, the Philippines’ president then was Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

During Abe’s first official visit to the country in December 2006, then President Arroyo noted how its timing coincided with the celebration of the 50th year of Philippine-Japan relations.

When Abe was elected again as Prime Minister in 2012 serving until 2020, he also continued to help the Philippines which was then under the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III and later in 2016 under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

During his last visit to the country as Prime Minister, he even visited former President Duterte’s home in Davao City in January 2017.



(Eagle News Service)