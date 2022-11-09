President Marcos Jr. Arrives in Cambodia for the ASEAN summit

Posted by Alma Angeles on

More in ASEAN IN FOCUS:

Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)
Photo: Sous Savy & Kol Renny – AKP (ASEAN Cambodia 2022 – ASEAN A.C.T. Addressing Challenges Together)

(ASEAN Cambodia 2022)

Wed, Nov 9, 2022 8:43 PM

Join Eagle News on Telegram

H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines and his spouse, arrive at Phnom Penh International Airport this evening to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Cambodia.

via Crystal Anne Ballesteros

 