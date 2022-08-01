President Marcos appoints new AFP, PNP, NBI chiefs

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has picked the new chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Palace, the following have been appointed:

Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente O. Bacarro as AFP chief of staff

Police Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. as PNP chief

Medardo de Lemos as NBI director.

Bacarro, who is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” Class of 1988, will be the first AFP chief with a fixed three-year term in accordance with a new law passed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

Under Republic Act 11709, also with a three-year tour of duty “unless sooner terminated by the President are the AFP vice chief of staff, the deputy chief of staff, the major service commanders from the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, unified command commanders, and inspector general.

Azurin, meanwhile, a member of the PMA “Makatao” Class of 1989, is currently the chief of the Northern Luzon Police.

According to the Palace, De Lemos, meanwhile, is the bureau’s most senior officer.