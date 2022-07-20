President Marcos appoints Danilo Cruz as TESDA chief

Bowling legend Coo is PSC commissioner

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Danilo Cruz as director-general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

In a statement, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles also said Olivia Garcia Coo has been appointed as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Cruz is a former Labor undersecretary.

Coo, meanwhile, was recently elected head of the Philippine Bowling Federation.

She has represented the Philippines in international bowling competitions such as the Asian Games, bagging medals for the country in the process.