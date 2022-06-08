President-elect Marcos Jr to attend APEC Summit in Thailand this November

Marcos accepts the invitation of the government of Thailand to attend the planned first face-to-face APEC Summit since the Covid-19 pandemic

(Eagle News) — President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will attend the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand to be held in a face-to-face event from November 18 to 19, his office said.

Marcos Jr., accepted the invitation to attend the APEC summit in November, the first to be done face-to-face since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Incoming President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos on Tuesday (June 7) has accepted an invitation to attend the planned face-to-face Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand this coming November 18-19, 2022,” the Marcos camp said in a press statement.

Thai Chargé d’ Affaires Thawat Sumitmor to the APEC Summit extended to Marcos Jr., Thailand’s invitation to the APEC Summit when ambassadors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) paid a courtesy call on the Philippines’ president-elect on Monday, June 6.

“Marcos was personally invited by Thai Chargé d’ Affaires Thawat Sumitmor to the APEC Summit, in his capacity as representative of Thailand which is the current APEC Chair,” the statement from the Marcos camp.

The theme for the APEC 2022 summit is “Open. Connect. Balance.”

Thailand, the APEC chair for this year, said that APEC 2022 would promote “long-term growth that is resilient, inclusive, balanced and sustainable” as part of a post-Covid-19 pandemic recovery efforts.

The APEC Summits in 2020 and 2021 had been held virtually or through online means due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

This year, with intensified vaccination and with Covid-19 appearing to be on the wane, the APEC Summit would be held face-to-face.

The APEC Summit aims to promote sustainable economic growth, trade and investment, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Eagle News Service)