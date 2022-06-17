President-elect Marcos Jr picks 98-year old Enrile as chief legal counsel, Guevarra as next SolGen

Former AFP chief Faustino to be next Defense chief

(Eagle News) – President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has named three more additions to his cabinet, including former senator Juan Ponce Enrile and outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The 98-year old Enrile — who had served as defense minister from 1972 to 1986 during the administration of the President-elect’s father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos — was named as incoming Presidential Legal Counsel.

Guevarra, on the other hand, will serve as Solicitor General.

Another pick announced on Friday, June 17, was retired general and former Armed Forces chief Jose Faustino Jr., who would be serving as the secretary of the Department of National Defense on Nov. 13, after the one year mandatory retirement from military service.

Faustino, in the meantime will serve as undersecretary and DND officer-in-charge.

Enrile had also served as the Secretary of Justice before martial law, specifically from December 1968 to February 1970, during the regime of Marcos Jr’s father, the late President Marcos.

Enrile had also served as minister of national defense from January 4, 1972 to November 23, 1986 — a period spanning the martial law years until after the late President Marcos was ousted in the February 1986 People Power in which he was also a key figure.

He thus served under both the late President Marcos and the late President Corazon Aquino.

Enrile had also served as assemblyman for Cagayan province and for Region 2 in the Marcos years, and as lawmaker and senator in the years that followed. He had also served as Senate President from November 2008 to June 2013.

Guevarra, the incumbent justice secretary, will replace Jose Calida as solicitor general in the succeeding administration.

President-elect Marcos has already named Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla as Justice Secretary.

Remulla and Guevarra, the outgoing justice secretary, already had a meeting regarding the DOJ last week.

Outgoing Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday welcomed President-elect Marcos Jr’s choice on who would be the next Defense chief.

He said that Faustino would be able to continue the work of the DND and the gains it had achieved.

“I am confident that with his years of dedicated service as a military officer, General Faustino will continue the Department’s momentum in our internal security and external defense operations, as well as the modernization of the armed forces and the entire defense organization,” he said.

Lorenzana also expressed confidence that Faustino will be updated on all of his tasks as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the DND, as he retired only on November 12 last year.

“I look forward to working with General Faustino and his team in the transition period leading up to June 30,” he added.

(Eagle News Service with a report from Philippine News Agency)