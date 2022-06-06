President-elect BongBong Marcos, Jr. vows to continue vlogging to raise public awareness

President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has vowed to continue vlogging during his presidency to keep the public posted, as well as solicit advice from them through various social media platforms.

In his latest vlog uploaded on his official Youtube account on Saturday, Marcos said he has decided to continue posting videos on social media so as not to limit the dissemination of government information to mainstream media.

Marcos said vlogging will serve as a bridge between his administration and the Filipino people.

Marcos also assured his fellow Filipinos that he would give his best to exceed their expectations.

He said he would exhaust all efforts to give them a comfortable life.

Philippine News Agency and BongBong Marcos YouTube page