President Duterte’s PDP-Laban “officially endorses” Bongbong Marcos as its presidential bet

Endorsement of BBM came after going through the proces of consultation with PDP-Laban members

(Eagle News) – The ruling PDP-Laban party of President Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as its candidate for the 2022 presidential elections.

The endorsement was announced by PDP Laban president Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Tuesday, March 22 in a press conference where they presented their senatorial candidates.

Cusi said that they have arrived at the decision to endorse Marcos Jr., after much consultation with his partymates.

“Nagsama-sama po kami to make the formal announcement today that we are endorsing the candidacy of Bongbong Marcos for president,” he said.

“Ito po ay hindi desisyon ng isang tao, kundi desisyon ng partido where we went through the process based on our constitutions and by laws,” he said.

Cusi said that they followed the process of consultation and that they have come up with Resolution no. 26 series of 2022 where they laid down their support for Marcos Jr.

-BBM platform said to be closest to PDP-Laban’s “11-point agenda”-

He explained that they also took into consideration the PDP-Laban’s 11-point agenda, and that Marcos Jr., was the presidential bet who they believe would continue the projects and programs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Cusi said that Marcos Jr., was also the presidential candidate whose platforms were close to the PDP-Laban’s 11-point agenda which includes the continuation of President Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program, the fight against corruption, the war on drugs, the end to local terrorism and communist insurgency, maintaining peace and order, and promotion of health care, education, and foreign relations and the programs related to this of the current administration.

“Ang lumabas po na malapit po sa puso at makakatulong dito ay si BBM,” he said.

-Support for BBM-Sara and Uniteam-

PDP-Laban Secretary General and acting Cabinet Secretary Atty. Melvin Matibag, also stressed how the party’s endorsement of former senator Marcos as presidential bet was the collective sentiment of its membership.

Matibag said that the decision to endorse Marcos Jr., was done after much consultation following the party’s endorsement of presidential daughter Sara Duterte as vice-presidential bet.

He said that PDP-Laban also supports BBM-Sara’s “Uniteam” ticket.

(Eagle News Service)