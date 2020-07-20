President Duterte to be physically present in Batasan for July 27 SONA — Palace

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will be physically present at the House of Representatives when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, Malacanang confirmed today, Monday, July 20.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said those present at the President’s 5th SONA will also be limited to 50 lawmakers.

“I can confirm for the first time that the President will be physically present in Batasan (Pambansa) pagdating po ng SONA sa a-27 ng buwang ito,” he said in a televised briefing, Monday, July 20, axactly a week before Duterte’s SONA.

He said rehearsals have already been scheduled as preparations for the upcoming SONA are underway.

Roque said that only 50 lawmakers will be allowed to attend, and said that hopefully members of the cabinet can also attend the SONA in Congress on Monday.

“I can confirm na sa panig ng mga mambabatas, 50 lamang po ang suma total. Hindi ko alam kung makakasama ang ilang miyembrro ng gabinete. Sana makasama,” he said.

Roque also reminded those planning to stage the usual protest rallies during SONAs, to just do it online. This is for their safety as well amid the rising cases of COVID-19, he said.

“Iwasan muna po natin ang pagtipon-tipon. Para po sa ating mga sarili, para po sa ating mga anak, online proests lang kung pupuede,” the Palace spokesperson added.

(Eagle News Service)