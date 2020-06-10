President Duterte signs into law RA 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law, Republic Act No. 11470, which establishes the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City (NCC), Capas, Tarlac.

The law seeks to produce world-class athletes by integrating a special sports curriculum in secondary schools.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said that President Duterte signed RA 11470 on Tuesday, June 9, in Davao City.

The National Academy of Sports (NAS) is “mandated to implement a quality and enhanced secondary education program, integrated with a special curriculum on sports.”

“We consider this a good follow-through to our country’s hosting of the 2019 South East Asian Games, where the Philippines emerged as the over-all leader in the medal tally.,” Roque said.

“We laud our lawmakers from both Houses of Congress for making sure that this piece of legislation will be passed into law,” he said.

Roque said that this is one of the priority legislative measures mentioned by the President in last year’s State of the Nation Address as recommended by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, and one of the principal authors of RA No. 11470.

“The Philippines has demonstrated that we can be on par with our neighbors in the region in terms of sports. With PRRD’s signing of RA 11470, we are confident that we will be able to raise our student-athletes’ competitiveness in the field of sports and produce world-class athletes in the years to come,” he added.

