President Duterte set to announce decision on quarantine protocols for PHL after June 15

Roque names cities, provinces which filed appeal with IATF for different quarantine protocols

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce his decision tonight on what the country will transition into by tomorrow, June 16, whether the current General Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas and Modified GCQ areas would graduate to the next level of less relaxed protocols.

So far, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that none of the cities in Metro Manila have appealed for a higher classification.

Roque said President Duterte will decide whether Metro Manila, and other areas currently under GCQ would remain under GCQ, or if he would deem it wiser to move these to Modified GCQ which has less restrictive community protocols.

“It has always been case doubling rate, the critical care capacity and concern for the economy,” Roque said explaining the factors that would be considered by the President in making his decision later tonight.

But he said there were local governments which have already sent their appeal either for a shift to stricter community quarantine protocols, or for a de-escalation of quarantine protocols.

-Areas which appealed for stricter protocols-

Roque said that Quezon province appealed to be placed under GCQ from the current MCGQ, while Cebu City wanted to return to the stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) protocols from the current GCQ,

“Iyong mga nag-apela po para sa mas mataas na classification – gusto po nila ay maging GCQ from MGCQ – kasama pa diyan ang Quezon. Now, ang Cebu City po nag-apela rin, gusto nilang ma-MECQ,” the Palace spokesperson said.

The other provinces currently under Modified GCQ which wanted to be placed under the stricter GCQ are the following: Abra, Apayao, CARAGA, and Lanao del Sur.

-Areas which appealed for more relaxed protocols-

There are also GCQ cities and provinces right now which wanted to transition to MGCQ by tomorrow. These are Dagupan City and Angeles City,, and the provinces of Batanes, Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao Del Sur, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Pampanga, Cavite and Cebu.

Roque said that these are the provinces and cities which have so far sent their appeal to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“Uulitin ko po: ito lang po iyong lugar na mga nag-apela, hindi ko na po alam ang desisyon dahil sa ngayon po pinag-uusapan ng IATF ang desisyon sa mga apela na ito,” he said.

“Mamaya po kapag nag-anunsyo na ang President, kasama na po sa iaanunsyo niya kung ano ang naging pasya at rekomendasyon ng IATF dito sa mga apelang ito,” he added.

Areas which have been placed under GCQ from June 1 to 15 include Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, and Davao City, Zamboanga City. The provinces of Pangasinan and Albay are also under GCQ, so are Cebu City and Mandaue City. The rest are considered MGCQ areas.

President Duterte is set to announce tonight what will happen after June 15.

(Eagle News Service)