President Duterte sends his condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

(FILES) In this file photo taken in 2007 and released 18 November 2007 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) walking at Broadlands, Hampshire, earlier in the year. – Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99. (Photo by Fiona HANSON / POOL / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte sent his condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip on Friday, April 9.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his deep condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement from Malacanang said.

“The Philippines and the United Kingdom have strong bilateral ties and we share the grief of the British people in this period of bereavement,” it said.

The Palace said that President Duterte on behalf of the Filipino people pray “for The Royal Family to find strength in this time of mourning.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., also sent his condolences to the British people.

Locsin extended his sympathies in a message to British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce.

Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history who was a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years”.

(FILES) In this file photo taken in 1948 Britain’s Princess Elizabeth (future Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II) and Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pose in Buckingham Palace, London in 1948. – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. (Photo by – / AFP)

The Queen announced the death “with deep sorrow… of her beloved husband” in a short statement, which said he passed away peacefully in the morning at Windsor Castle, west of London.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” it added.

(With a report from Agence France Presse)

