President Duterte sends his condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte sent his condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip on Friday, April 9.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his deep condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement from Malacanang said.

“The Philippines and the United Kingdom have strong bilateral ties and we share the grief of the British people in this period of bereavement,” it said.

The Palace said that President Duterte on behalf of the Filipino people pray “for The Royal Family to find strength in this time of mourning.”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., also sent his condolences to the British people.

Locsin extended his sympathies in a message to British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce.

Dear Ambassador Pruce, deepest sympathies for the loss of the British people and the grief of Her Majesty. https://t.co/gtGisToIna — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history who was a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years”.

The Queen announced the death “with deep sorrow… of her beloved husband” in a short statement, which said he passed away peacefully in the morning at Windsor Castle, west of London.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” it added.

(With a report from Agence France Presse)