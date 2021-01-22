President Duterte sends greetings to US President Biden, VP Harris

Says US has shown world how it is an “exemplar” for democracy

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte greeted the 46th United States President Joe Biden and his Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday, January 21, shortly after the inauguration of the top US officials, saying that the Philippines is looking forward to continuing its “long-standing partnership with the United States.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced this in a press briefing Monday, Jan. 21.

“Our President, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, sends his warmest greetings and the best wishes to the 46th President of the United States, Joseph “Joe” Biden and to his Vice President Kamala Harris,” Roque announced.

The Palace spokesperson also noted how the US had remained as an “exemplar to the world” in upholding democratic principles, including its commitment to peaceful electoral transition.

“America has once again shown us how deep its roots in democracy are, it has always been an exemplar to the world and today it has reassured the world that its people remain committed to peaceful electoral transitions and the noble principle of representative democracy,” he said.

“We, in the Philippines, look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with the United States in working together for a freer and more peaceful world. We are confident that President Biden will wear his new mantle of leadership with pride and with due regard for the hopes and aspirations of the rest of the world.”

Roque also assured that the Philippines will maintain its policy of independent foreign relations where the primary interest of the country will be assured and protected.

“Well, sa akin naman po, ang ating relasyon na panlabas eh pareho naman pong consistent ang ating polisiya. Ang Presidente po ay sinusulong ang isang indipendiyenteng panlabas na relasyon na ang inuuna po ay interes ng ating bayan at mga sambayanang Pilipino,” he said.

“Ganoon din po ang mga Amerikano, isusulong nila ang pangnasyunal nilang interes at siyempre po ang pagkakaibigan naririyan pero kinakailangan po ang parehong bansa, ang isulong ang kani-kanilang mga interes,” Roque added.

(Eagle News Service)