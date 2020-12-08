President Duterte says no ceasefire will happen with Reds in remainder of his term

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte said that a ceasefire with the communist rebels will not happen in the remaining year of his term.

In his Talk to the Nation on Monday night, Dec. 7, Duterte dismissed any possibility of allowing a ceasefire with the New People’s Army rebels as he vowed to identify the NPAs in politics.

“There will be no ceasefire ever again under my term — under my term ko pagka-Presidente. For all intents and purposes, ‘yung ceasefire is dead. Wala na ‘yon. Matagal na ‘yon,” he said.

Duterte said he could not understand how the communist rebels and their front played their game during peace talks. He also described as “stupid” and non-negotiable the communists’ demand for a coalition government during the peace talks.

The Philippine president terminated peace talks with the National Democratic Front in November 2017 when the proposal was made by the communists.

“Noong umalis ako — when I walked away from the talks because we cannot understand each other. Maybe we were talking on different dialects. I don’t know why. But I just simply cannot understand the way it was being carried by the other side — by being played.”

-Duterte: Communists’ demand for coalition gov’t unacceptable-

“What was evolving before me was something which is not acceptable to the Republic of the Philippines lalo na ‘yang coalition government,” he said.

Duterte said that no Philippine president will allow such a coalition government with the communists for risk of being impeached.

He said he also cannot allow such a power-sharing arrangement, and threatened to expose communist rebels in politics, and that those who have already entered the government, even those serving as local government officials would be identified.

He said that even those who managed to win in local elections after he got them to run under his party in Davao City could be “dropped like a hot potato.”

The 75-year old Philippine leader whose six year term ends in June 2022 said that “no president, no stupid president will allow” the proposal for a coalition government with the NDF. He said a president who allows that will either “get impeached” or be removed by military force.

“You will get impeached by… You are not supposed to share that power. Ako may sinumpaan ako and those powers under — given to me under the law are only to be exercised unless they are capable of being delegated,” he said.

“I cannot compromise anything in this government. It’s either I will be impeached or the military and the police will shoot me. Mamili lang ako sa dalawa diyan. Ipapasubo mo ang Republic of the Philippines, papatayin ka talaga because you are a traitor of your country,” he said.

Duterte also said that a Philippine president who will allow such a compromise deal with the NDF would most likely be assassinated since he would be destroying the Philippine republic.

“And if I give you a power to share in the — a power-sharing, that’s a very, very serious thing. You can get assassinated for it. Hindi na maghintay because sinisira mo ‘yung Republika ng Pilipinas,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)