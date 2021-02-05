President Duterte praises Gapay for successful AFP tour of duty, offers him post at MWSS or DND

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated retiring Armed Forces chief of Staf Gen. Gilbert Gapay for his successful tour of duty, and offered him a post either at the Metropolital Waterworks and Sewerage System or at the Department of National Defense (DND).

President Duterte said Gapay’s example of hard work and excellence had set a high standard for those in government.

“During your tenure, you have commendably steered the men and women of the AFP towards our goal of eliminating insurgency and securing our sovereignty,” the President said during the change of command at AFP on Feb. 4.

“Sir, after tonight you might want — you might opt to take the MSW — MWSS vacated by General Salamat or you might also choose to be with your — in your home ground the DND. It’s your choice,” he said during Thursday’s retirement ceremonies for Gapay.

Duterte said that Gapay had inspired AFP troops to risk their lives to contain the pandemic. Soldiers provided humanitarian assistance nationwide at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

“Your example of hard work and excellence has set a high standard not only for you and those around you, but most especially for the institution’s future leadership, the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he said.

Gapay was responsible for securing the Philippine chairmanship of the ASEAN in Davao City, as well as the high-level ASEAN meetings and major international events held in the country in 2017.

He also oversaw the 2019 Balikatan exercises as Philippine exercise director.

President Duterte wished Gapay all the best for Gapay upon his retirement. “May this bring you and your family a new path to happiness and purpose in your years ahead,” he added.

-Lt. Gen, Sobejana, appointed new AFP chief-

Gapay is succeeded by Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, a Medal of Valor awardee.

Sobejana is known for his heroic actions during a battle against Abu Sayyaf in 1995 where he almost lost his arm. He led his platoon in facing up to 150 members of the Abu Sayyaf, directing his men even after sustaining bullet wounds that almost severed his right arm. He continued firing at the enemies with his left hand. For leading this heroic battle then as a captain, he received the highest military award for courage, the Medal of Valor in 1996,

President Duterte said he is confident that the AFP under the leaderhip of Sobejana will “achieve even more milestones” in its campaign against terrorism.

“I am confident that under Lieutenant General Sobejana’s leadership, the AFP will achieve even more milestones in its campaign to address insurgency and terror, and put an end to all these threats to our national security,” he said.

“As keepers of peace and order, you are instrumental in building a safe environment where our people can live without fear from lawless elements,” he said.

Duterte also assured the Philippine military of his full support for their “improved welfare as well as the upgrading of your capabilities in securing the safety of our people.”

(Eagle News Service)