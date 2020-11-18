President Duterte places Luzon under state of calamity

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Luzon under a state of calamity.

The President said he signed the proclamation that would allow the Quick Response fund to be used for relief and recovery programs on Monday, Nov. 16.

The declaration was based on a recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which noted the devastation wrought by successive storms in the country in recent weeks.

At least two provinces–Batangas and Oriental Mindoro–declared a state of calamity after “Quinta” left at least 16 people dead.

“Quinta” also caused P737.13 million in damage to agriculture and infrastructure in parts of Luzon and Visayas, according to the NDRRMC.

The NDRRMC later recommended the declaration of a state of calamity over Calabarzon, Bicol region and Mimaropa this time over “Rolly,” which left at least 22 dead.

“Rolly” also caused at least P14 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Marikina, Rizal, Cagayan and Aurora were among those that bore the brunt of the strong winds and heavy rains of “Ulysses,” which left at least 67 dead.

Under a state of calamity, price increases among basic commodities are not allowed based on Republic Act 7581.

The granting of no-interest loans is also imposed.

By default, a state of national calamity will remain in effect until lifted by the President.