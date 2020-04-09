President Duterte honors COVID-19 frontliners in his Araw ng Kagitingan message

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte paid tribute to health workers and other “unnamed heroes” in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, as the country commemorated Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9.

In a message, the President honored the medical professionals and health workers, military, police and law enforcement personnel, firefighters, security guards, and front liners in the food service, transport, waste disposal and other essential industries.

He said that while the battle of Bataan produced heroes who defended the country’s democracy and defined their generation, today’s global health crisis saw the rise of these “present-day heroes” who continue to work, despite great personal risks, “so that we may all survive.”

“As we face this unprecedented public health emergency that threatens the very survival of our society, let us all draw strength from the heroism of the veterans of Bataan and the unnamed heroes in the fight against COVID-19”, the President’s message read.

The President also expressed hope that the example set by COVID-19’s frontliners give Filipinos “the courage and strength to endure this pandemic and rise as a stronger and more resilient nation”.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo had earlier stated that Filipino frontliners who died while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic may be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

At least 21 medical workers have died battling the virus, while over 200 workers have tested positive for the disease.

(Eagle News Service)