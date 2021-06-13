President Duterte greets Putin on Russia Day

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte extended his greetings to Russia President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day.

“I warmly congratulate Your Excellency and the people of the Russian Federation,” President Duterte said.

The Philippine leader also expressed the “Filipino people’s best wishes for the continued success and prosperity” of Russia, which he called a “great nation,” on the day of “national unity and celebration.”

He said this year, the Philippines and Russia mark 45 years of “warm and fruitful ties” and “it was my great pleasure to have commemorated this special milestone with Your Excellency on the 2nd of June.”

“I am confident that our strong relations will continue to thrive in the years ahead as we deepen cooperation in more areas of mutual interest, including in our common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the President said.

Upon assumption of office, President Duterte announced he wanted “open alliances” with Russia and China, as he accused the United States of bullying and hypocrisy.

Philippine-US relations have since stabilized, with President Duterte vowing to “work closely” with the new US administration upon Joe Biden’s election as the 46th US President.

Duterte has visited Russia twice since he became President.