President Duterte forms Task Force to send immediate relief, help to Typhoon Ulysses victims

President Rodrigo Duterte assured Filipinos affected by the typhoon Ulysses that his government is doubling efforts to reach out to them, to help them, and provide them immediate assistance.

The 75-year old Philippine leader addressed the nation again on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, as reports coming in from Cagayan Valley region, particularly from Cagayan and Isabela provinces, showed just how it had been ravaged by Typhoon Ulysses.

Affected residents were in the hundreds of thousands as towns and cities remain inundated by high floods that transformed a once bustling landscape to a waterword where families had been staying on rooftops for the last few days.

Duterte said he knew of the difficulties and challenges that the people face and created a Task Force that would give immediate relief assistance. He also mobilized all government agencies and assets of the Philippine Army, Navy. Coast Guard and Air Force to go to these areas and rescue people in need of their help.

“Ang gobyerno natin ay gumagawa ng mga patakaran na para matulungan makabangon ‘yung tinamaan ng epekto ng typhoon. Kaya sa madalian, gumawa ako ng hakbang — creation of a task force. Ito naman, I directed them to streamline para madali ang rehabilitation efforts affected by the typhoon,” Duterte said in a televised address Saturday.

The President said that the Task Force would involve all government agencies, and that he had directed all of them to do what should be done so the affected population would receive help the soonest possible time.

-Duterte: Help is coming –

“Sa madaling sabi, gusto ‘yung task force na magbigay kaagad ng relief assistance sa affected — kayong mga tao. Ewan ko kung anong gawain ninyo, ang task force. But kung ano man ‘yan gawain ninyo,” he said.

Duterte also assured the people that help “is coming” and he is making sure that it comes fast.

Those involved in the relief and rescue efforts are operate on shifts, to make sure that there is continuous operations 24/7.

The Luzon command of the Philippine Air Force has also been deployed. Helicopters are being used, and more are to be deployed, including planes to transport relief goods and other needed items and equipment.

“Iyong mga search and rescue, mayroon tayong mga support forces rin. Ang pinakamadali the Armed Forces of the Philippines, particularly the Luzon Command, has been deployed. Lahat ‘yan, Navy, Army, — Coast Guard, naka-deploy diyan sa Region II,” the President said.

-“We’ll rise from this”-

Duterte also told Filipinos to stay strong amid this crisis, and to be patient, and to continue to have faith in government.

“Maghintay lang kayo nang kaunting panahon, minuto-minuto lang naman ‘yan eh. Iyong hindi pa nakuha sa bahay nila maybe this still early, 1 o’clock, makakarating ‘yung mga air assets natin.,” he said.

“Iyon lang po at saka kaya natin ‘to. Ilang — ilang pahirap na ng panahon. Babangon rin tayo. Mahirap pero alam mo naman ang Pilipino — alam nilang tumindig ulit,” he added.



