President Duterte designates Sandra Sanchez-Montano as new PHL Commission on Women chair

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Sandra Sanchez-Montano as chair of the Philippine Commission on Women.

Sanchez-Montano, who was commissioner of the PCW representing the science and health sector, replaces Rhodora Bucoy.

Several reports said Bucoy had been fired by the President, but the PCW denied this in a statement, saying Bucoy tendered her resignation letter on July 7.

The letter, the PCW said, has “yet to be transmitted to our head agency, the Department of the Interior and Local Government.”

Bucoy was appointed as PCW chair in 2016.