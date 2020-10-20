President Duterte defends DPWH chief Villar

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Oct. 19, defended Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, noting he was too rich to even be corrupt.

The President made the statement after he railed against what he said was continued corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways in a public speech on Oct. 14.

In his speech on Monday, the President said he believes “ang problema nasa ibaba.”

“Malakas pa rin hanggang ngayon. Sa mga projects sa baba, iyon ang laro diyan,” the President said.

In his Oct. 14 speech, the President noted the under-the-table deals in the construction of public infrastructure.

“Walang construction na uumpisa dito na walang transaction. Mayroon iyan,” he had said.

The Palace last week said the President, however, still had “full trust and confidence” in Villar, who it said managed to deliver despite the corruption.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also noted Villar was the son of property tycoon Manny Villar, whose estimated wealth is P5 billion this year.