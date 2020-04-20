President Duterte consulting with ex-DOH secretaries, other health experts on next step after April 30

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte is consulting with former health secretaries of the Department of Health to help him decide whether to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon or to impose a modified community quarantine where only vulnerable sectors or those areas with high COVID-19 cases would remain on lockdown.

Some of the health experts invited to give a briefing that started this afternoon, April 20, for the president are former health secretaries Iloilo Rep. Janet Garin, Dr. Esperanza Cabral, and Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, health reform expert Dr. Antonio Leachon, as well as health and science experts, doctors Susan Mercado, Ana Lisa Ong Lim, Marissa Alejandria, Katharine Ann Reyes, and Mahar Lagmay.

Dr. Susan Mercado is the highest ranking Filipina at the World Health Organization and was named Special Envoy for Global Health Initiatives in 2018, and is the Philippine nominee for WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Dr. Ana Lisa Ong Lim is a Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist. Dr. Marissa Alejandria is the president of the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Katherine Ann Reyes is a Professor of health policy and administration at the University of Philippines Manila, while Alfredo Mahar Lagmay is the executive director of Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards).

With President Duterte to hear what the health experts have to say are Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Trade and Indistry Secretary Ramon Lopez, chief implementer of the National Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Acting Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. Also present are Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the President’s former aide.

Roque: President Duterte wants to make the right decision-

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the President invited the former DOH secretaries as well as health and science experts to hear their views about the COVID-19 situation in the country and on what is the next step that should be done after April 30 when the extended enhanced community quarantine ends.

Roque said that President Duterte himself is getting tired of the quarantine as he cannot go out of Malacanang for the past six weeks, which is the longest he has been in Manila.

“Ang Presidente, sabi po niya, ay inip na inip na. Gaya ninyo po, siya po ay hindi nakakalabas ng kaniyang tahanan dito sa Bahay Pangarap at ito na po ang pinakamatagal na panahon na ginugol niya sa Maynila mula pa po ng mga panahon na siya’y nag-aaral dito ‘no. Mag-aanim na linggo na po ang Presidente na hindi nakakaalis ng Malacañang complex. At gaya ninyo, nais po sana niya na magkaroon na ng pagbabago dito sa ECQ,” Roque said.

“Pero ang desisyon kung ano ang gagawin ni Presidente ay dapat nakabase po sa siyensya,” he said.

This was why he is hearing out the health experts’ opinion on the issue. He will be consulting with health care specialist, epidemiologists, virologists, and former DOH secretaries.

Roque said that the President wants to make the right decision, and that this decision will be based on a balance between the state’s obligation to protect public health, and the citizens’ right to earn a living.

“Nais po niyang gumawa ng tamang desisyon; at uulitin ko po, ang desisyon niya ay nakabase doon sa paghanap ng balanse doon sa obligasyon ng estado sa isang panig na pangalagaan ang kalusugan nating lahat doon naman sa karapatan ng mga mamamayan na magkaroon ng hanapbuhay,” she said.

