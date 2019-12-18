President Duterte confers Order of Lapu Lapu on 30th SEA Games medalists

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Dec. 18, conferred the Order of Lapu Lapu to the 30th South East Asian Games Filipino medalists whose achievements made the country the overall champion in the recently concluded biennial event.

President Duterte himself gave the recognition, which is conferred on individuals who have given exceptional contributions to the country, to each of the athletes in ceremonies held at the Palace.

The athletes also received their cash incentives during the event, which was also attended by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee chair Alan Peter Cayetano, Philippine Sports Commission officials, among others.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, gold medalists in individual events in the SEA Games shall receive P300,000, while silver and bronze medalists will get P150,000 and P60,000, respectively.

The President, however, announced he would give an additional P250,000 for each gold medalist, P150,000 for each silver medalist and P100,000 for each bronze medalist.

Team Philippines took home a total of 149 gold medals, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals, and was named the overall champion of the biennial sports event.