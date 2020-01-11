President Duterte condoles with Oman over death of Sultan Qaboos

President Rodrigo Duterte condoles with Oman over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who ruled the Gulf State since 1970.

“On behalf of the Filipino nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte expresses his sincere condolences and offers his fervent prayers to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman as they mourn their beloved leader,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Palace is saddened upon learning of the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said,” he added.

Qaboos, 79, died on Friday night, state media Oman News Agency confirmed as it declared a three-day period of national mourning.

Qaboos, the longest-serving Arab leader, deposed his father in a palace coup in 1970.

Oman had been an isolated state during the reign of Qaboos’ father, but he transformed into a new era when he ruled the Gulf nation.

Qaboos had no children or a direct heir at the time of his death.

The Omani Constitution mandates a royal family to choose a new sultan within three days.

Panelo said the Philippines acknowledged Qaboos as a “man of vision and foresight.”

“Sultan Qaboos was a man of vision and foresight who transformed his country into a modern and stable nation it is known today,” the Palace official said.

“We thank His Majesty for graciously hosting thousands of Filipinos who work and consider Oman their second home,” he added. (Philippine News Agency)