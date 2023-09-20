President Bongbong Marcos to PNP: Shun corruption, be agents of positive change

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos urged the Philippine National Police to shun corruption as he reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for the same.

“We will exact only the highest standards from our police force, and from here, we will surely witness the transformation of our country into the New Philippines that we all aspire for,” he said during the oath-taking of newly promoted police officers in Malacañang.

There were 57 newly promoted PNP officials comprising of four Police Lieutenant Generals, 10 Police Major Generals, and 43 Police Brigadier Generals.

These included Police Lt. Generals Rhodel Sermonia, Acting Deputy Chief for Administration; Michael John Dubria, Acting Deputy Chief for Operations; Rhoderick Armamento, Commander of the Area Police Command-Southern Luzon; and, Filmore Escobal, Commander of the Area Police Command-Eastern Mindanao.

The President said “there will be no room for leniency for those who engage in acts that tarnish the reputation of our police and jeopardize the safety of our people.”

He challenged those newly promoted to be “agents of positive change,” always leading by example.

As they perform their duties, he said they “can rest assured of the government’s full support for your welfare and overall well-being.”