President Bongbong Marcos suspends LTFRB chair Guadiz

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the suspension of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chair Teofilo Guadiz III amid allegations of graft and corruption.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office said the President has also ordered an “immediate investigation.”

In a separate statement, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Guadiz, in particular, was asked to explain allegations of misconduct involving the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

“We do not tolerate any form of corruption in the (Department of Transportation) and will not hesitate to impose the stiffest sanction if the evidence so warrants,” he added.

According to the PCO, the President also “strongly condemns dishonesty and duplicity in public service.”

“The President does not tolerate any misconduct in his administration…,” the PCO added.

Guadiz has already denied allegations of graft leveled against him by some transport groups.