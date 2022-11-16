President Bongbong Marcos leaves for Thailand to attend APEC Summit

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Nov. 16, left for Thailand to participate in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2022 (APEC) Leaders’ Summit.

The event is slated in Bangkok from November 18 to 19.

According to the President, APEC remains an important region for the Philippines and for the rest of the world.

He noted it comprises 38 percent of the world’s population and 47 percent of trade.

The President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are expected to meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

The President is also expected to meet with Thailand’s business community and the Filipino community.

Meeting with some world leaders on the sidelines of the summit is also on the agenda.

This is Marcos’ first Apec attendance as President of the Philippines.

APEC was established in 1989.