President Bongbong Marcos departs for official visit to Japan

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand Marcos departed for Japan on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The President’s visit until Sunday was upon the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whom he is also expected to meet.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had said the official working visit was aimed at reaffirming the strong ties between the two countries.

During the visit, at least seven key agreements are expected to be signed.

These include agreements in the areas of defense, infrastructure development, and information and communications technology.

The President is also expected to have an audience with Emperor Naruhito and meet with Japanese business leaders.