Pres. Putin speaks to allies in Belarus, Central Asia after Wagner mutiny

MOSCOW, June 24, 2023 (AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday spoke to his Belarus ally, President Alexander Lukashenko, in his first international phone call since a mutiny by Wagner mercenaries inside Russia.
“The president of Russia called the president of Belarus this morning, there was a phone conversation,” Belarusian state media reported.
“Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian colleague about the situation in Russia.”
Lukashenko, who allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory as a launchpad for their Ukraine offensive, has remained Putin’s closest ally.
The Kremlin later said Putin also spoke to the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
“The president informed them about the situation (in Russia),” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
According to Kazakh media, Tokayev told Putin that events in Russia were an “internal affair,” and Putin thanked him for his “understanding” of the situation.
Putin, who has few allies on the international stage after launching the Ukraine offensive last year, called the Wagner mutiny a “stab in the back.”
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.