Pres. Marcos suspends work, classes as ‘Karding’ hits Polillo

(Sattelite image courtesy of DOST-PAGASA)

MANILA – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday approved the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to suspend classes and work due to Super Typhoon Karding.

This, as “Karding” is now affecting Polillo Islands based on the 5 p.m. bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“I have received and approved the recommendation of NDRRMC to suspend classes and work as specified in their letter. The Palace will issue a memorandum circular stating the same before the end of the day,” Marcos said on a Facebook post.

According to the PAGASA, “Karding” maintained its maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph as it approached Polillo Islands.

“Karding” will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon or the southern portion of Aurora Sunday night, it added.

The NDRRMC earlier recommended to the President the suspension of classes and work in government offices in eight regions due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

In his letter to Marcos, Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. recommended the suspension of work and classes in the National Capital Region, including provinces in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region on Sept. 26.

He said the suspension does not include frontline agencies “which are providing emergency services.”

Faustino, who is also the NDRRMC chairperson, said the identification of the regions is based on the analysis determined from the NDRRMC’s Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment.

The DND chief said the recommendation to suspend classes in all public schools was made to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the general public.

Areas under Signal No. 5

Meanwhile, PAGASA placed more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 as “Karding” is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon Sunday night.

“The possibility of landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Islands is not ruled out,” it added.

Areas under TCWS No. 5 include Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao), Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis), the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), and the extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat).

The weather bureau said a very intense typhoon will affect the locality and very strong winds of more than 185 kph may be expected at least 12 hours.

TCWS No. 4 is hoisted over Calaguas Islands, the central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz), the northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City), Tarlac, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Zambales, the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay), the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador), and the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil).

Areas under TCWS No. 3 are the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao), the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bataan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Metro Manila, the rest of Rizal, the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan), the northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang), the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga).

The southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista), the rest of Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay), and Catanduanes are under TCWS No. 2

On the other hand, TCWS No. 3 is hoisted over the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca), the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island.

By Jelly Musico (Philippine News Agency)