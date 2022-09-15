Pres. Marcos Jr., to deliver “PHL national statement” before UN General Assembly on Sept. 20

PBBM participation important as it represents his first engagement with UN, says DFA

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is set to speak before the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 20 in New York, Malacanang said on Thursday, Sept. 15.

This is the first in-person UN General Assembly (UNGA) to be attended by around 150 heads of state.

Marcos Jr., will be delivering the Philippine national statement at the high-level general debates of the opening of the 77th session of the UNGA.

There is, however, no set meeting yet with US President Joe Biden. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that this matter is still being consulted with the White House.

But the main purpose of President Marcos Jr’s visit is to speak before the UN General Assembly and to attend various economic briefings in New York.

The theme of this year’s UN General Assembly is “a watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

“We can expect the President’s statement to identify these challenges and solutions to address them,” said DFA Assistant Secretary DFA Assistant Secretary Kira Danganan-Azucena.

In particular, his speech on the UN General Assembly’s day 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, could delve on “the role of the United Nations and how the Philippines intends to contribute to these efforts.”

“The President’s statement will also articulate his administration’s priorities, which includes climate change the rule of law and food security,” said Azucena who handles the DFA’s Office of the United Nations and international organizations, including the country’s participation in the UNGA.

-PBBM to also meet with other world leaders during New York trip-

The DFA official said Marcos Jr., would take this opportunity to meet with some of the 152 heads of state and government who would also participate in the high level general debate” as well as with key UN officials.

The 65-year old Philippine president’s participation in this opening of the UN General Assembly is important, according to the DFA, “because it marks his first engagement with the United Nations, which the Philippines recognizes as the world’s most important multilateral organization.”

“The high level general debate is the most important event politically, because this is where world leaders articulate policy statements on world affairs and international relations,” Azucena.

It is also extensively covered by global media and monitored by policy analysts, governments, academics and civil society organizations.

“This year’s general debate is also significant because it is the first one to be held completely in person since the pandemic hit in 2020,” DFA Assistant Secretary Azucena said.

In fact, the general debates in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually where statements of government leaders and heads of states were delivered “via pre-recorded videos”

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte participating in the last two general debates through a pre-recorded video, the DFA noted.

Marcos Jr., is speaker no. 2 at Day 1 of the UN General Assembly’s afternoon session.

-PBBM to also deliver speech at economic briefing in New York-

DFA Assistant Secretary for American Affairs Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga said President Marcos Jr’s focus is on the economy, and will also participate in various economic and business briefings in New York. This will focus on post-pandemic economic recovery for the Philippines.

Aside from the UN General Assembly meeting, the next most important speech that Marcos will deliver is at the economic briefing in New York.

“As we all know, the President is very focused on the economy. So, coming out of the COVID 19 pandemic and with much uncertainty and disruption around us, the President is not sparing any effort to address the economic challenges facing the country today,” Gonzaga said.

Aside from the economic briefing, President Marcos Jr, is also expected to meet with the US Chamber of Commerce the US ASEAN Business Council, and the US Philippine society.

The President will also be joined by around 20 to 30 business delegates in New York.

Malacanang and the DFA did not mention names of world leaders that President Marcos Jr., will be meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying the situation is still very fluid.

The President will leave for New York on Sept. 18 and will be flying back to Manila on Sept. 24, according to Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

