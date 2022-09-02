Pres. Marcos Jr., set to hold his first state visits in Indonesia and Singapore from Sept. 4 to 7

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to conduct his first state visits this September, first in Indonesia from Sept. 4 to 6, then in Singapore from Sept. 6 to 7.

This is to highlight how the Philippine president regards the importance of countries in ASEAN region, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In the inaugural state visits, Marcos Jr., will have meetings with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, as well as with Singapore’s president Halimah Yacob and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The DFA said that the President Marcos Jr. will be in Indonesia from Sept. 4 to 6, 2022 upon the invitation of President Widodo.

“The visit will be highlighted by the first meeting between the two leaders who are expected to discuss the two countries’ active and multi-faceted cooperation on defense, maritime, border, economic, and people-to-people cooperation,” the DFA said in a statement.

“They will also exchange views on major issues affecting the region and the world,” it said.

Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and is the current President of the G20, a strategic multilateral grouping of major developed and emerging economies. It is also the incoming Chair of ASEAN next year.

During the state visit in Indonesia, both President Marcos and Widodo will “witness the signing of several key agreements in the areas of defense and culture, as well as a comprehensive Plan of Action that will chart the countries’ bilateral priorities over the next five years,” the DFA said.

While in Indonesia. President Marcos Jr., will also meet with business leaders to promote trade and investment to support the Philippines’ economic agenda under his administration.

After the visit to Indonesia, he will head to Singapore for a State Visit from Sept. 6 to 7 at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The DFA said President Marcos, Jr. will have “separate meetings with the Singaporean President and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss the close bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues.”

“President Marcos, Jr. and Prime Minister Lee will also witness the signing of agreements in the areas of counter-terrorism and data privacy,” it said.

Because Singapore is a key trade and investment partner of the Philippines, the DFA said “an economic briefing and business roundtable meetings will be organized, where the President intends to invite investments into the Philippines and create more job opportunities in the country.”

“The President will also meet the Filipino communities in Indonesia and Singapore to personally assure them of the government’s continuing commitment to protect their rights and promote their welfare as overseas Filipinos,” it added.

(Eagle News Service)