Pres. Marcos Jr. joins world leaders in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday joined other world leaders in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

“It is with profound sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral Castle yesterday evening,” Marcos said in a statement.

“She exemplified to the world a true monarch’s great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm.”

“We, together with many Filipinos living and working in England, though not subjects of the Queen, have found ourselves having developed a great sense of affection for her as a Queen, as mother, and as a grandmother.”

The President said the world had lost a true figure of majesty in what the Queen demonstrated throughout her life and reign.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death Thursday, bringing closure to a reign that spanned seven decades.

Considered the most recognized woman in the world, Queen Elizabeth II assumed the British throne at 25 following the death of his father, King George VI, in 1952.

Prince Charles, the Queen’s eldest son, immediately became the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms.

