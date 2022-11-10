Pres. Marcos, Jr. joins ASEAN leaders’ Interface with representatives of ASEAN youth

Posted by Alma Angeles on

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. joins ASEAN leaders during the Interface with representatives of ASEAN Youth, at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

Photo: ASEAN2022 Phnom Penh Media Center
