Pres. Marcos Jr. issues EO “allowing voluntary wearing of face masks” outdoors

But senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals and those who are not fully vaccinated still urged to wear face masks outdoors

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., has allowed the voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors, particularly in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

Face masks, however, will continue to be worn indoors in private and public establishments, including in public transport by land, air or sea where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

In his Executive Order no. 3 series of 2022 signed on Monday, September 12, Marcos reiterated that implementation of minimum public health standards should also be continued.

The EO also said that people who are not fully vaccinated, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals “are highly encouraged to wear their masks, and physical distancing will be observed at all times.”

The EO noted that neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other countries around the world have already ‘liberalized mask mandates without a significant increase in the number of CVID-19 cases.

As of Sept. 6, around 72 million or 93 percent of the target population in the country are already fully vaccinated. About 18 million individuals or 23 percent of the target population have booster doses.

The EO said that 88 of the country’s 121 provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent cities, and 696 of the country’s component cities and municipalities are under the more lenient “Alert Level 1.”

Section 3 of EO number 3 directs all government departments, agencies, instrumentalities to “render full assistance to and cooperation” with the Inter-

Agency Task Force for the effective and orderly implementation of the order.

It was the IATF which earlier recommended the lifting of the mandatory mask mandate outdoors.

The IATF through its Resolution No. 1 “recommended to liberalize the mask mandate” by amending the guidelines on mask wearing and making it optional in “open spaces, or non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation, provided that senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals” should still continue to wear masks.

(Eagle News Service)