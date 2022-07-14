Pres. Marcos Jr designates Vergeire as DOH officer-in-charge

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has designated Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire as officer-in-charge of the Department of Health (DOH).

The decision was made as the President is still in the process of choosing who would be the next DOH Secretary.

Following the announcement by Palace press secretary Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles, the health department immediately issued a statement thanking President Marcos Jr., for designating Vergeire as the DOH’s OIC.

“The DOH appreciates the President’s confidence in one of its career executives, including the immense responsibility such trust brings,” a DOH statement said.

“Each and every member of the DOH family shall work together to continue the gains instituted by previous administrations,” it said.

“We look forward to continuing our recovery from the pandemic, and working towards universal health care for all Filipinos,” the DOH added.

Earlier, among the names that had been earlier floated as possible nominees for the DOH post were infectious disease specialist Dr. Edsel Salvana, and former Health Undersecretary and former National Task Force against COVID-19 special adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.

Former DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III had earlier advised that the next DOH chief should be someone who is familiar with the achievements and programs of the department then under his watch, so the next secretary could continue the gains made in fight against Covid-19 by the past administration.

Vergeire, the now designated OIC of the health department, had been serving also as the DOH Spokesperson during Duque’s term. She is also the current undersecretary for the Public Health Services Team and Office of the Chief of Staff.

Vergeire will only be serving as the DOH OIC until July 31 this year.

(Eagle News Service)